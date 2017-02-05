Google compiles list of top beer searches by state - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Google compiles list of top beer searches by state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of people will be enjoying beer during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Google Trends has made a list of the top beer searches by state. The search engine checked out three different beer styles: ale, India pale ale and porter.

The results showed that 41 U.S. states prefer an ale.

Eight others states opted for an India pale ale.

Arkansas was the only state to buck the trend and search for porter beer.

In case you were wondering, both Kentucky and Indiana came out as ale states.

