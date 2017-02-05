UPDATE: Officials say father and son were killed in Valley Stati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Officials say father and son were killed in Valley Station house fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a father and son died in a house fire that happened Sunday in Valley Station.

The victims were 88-year-old Tilden Thompson Jr., and his son, 59-year-old Michael Thompson, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold. Authorities say both men died from smoke inhalation.

Officials say the men's dog also perished in the fire.

MetroSafe tells WDRB a call about the fire came in around 4:40 p.m. It happened on Ashlawn Drive, off of Pendleton Road and Dixie Highway. 

Officials say both men lived at the home and died as a result of the fire, which started in the kitchen.

Crews at the scene say it took less than 10 minutes for them to get the fire under control. Firefighters say it's too early to tell what started the fire, but arson investigators were at the home Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.