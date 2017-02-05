Crawford County police arrest 8 on drug charges in 4 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crawford County, Indiana, police have arrested eight individuals on drug charges in four days.

In a release, officials say the arrests were results of traffic stops and ongoing investigations.

29-year-old Lloyd Smith was arrested on Feb. 1 during a traffic stop when officers found meth on him. Smith was charged with possession of marijuana, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

48-year-old Carl Laswell and 37-year-old Dusty Fuqua were arrested on Feb. 2 after police searched Laswell's home on South Main Street and found drug paraphernalia and narcotics. They are both charged with possession of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.

Also on Feb. 2, officers arrested 30-year-old William Smith during a traffic stop after he fled from police on foot. He was found with marijuana and meth. Officers say he was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Crawford County.

31-year-old Shane Cole was arrested on Feb. 3 after police conducted a search of the home on South Main Street where they located drug paraphernalia, syringes and marijuana.

24-year-old William Laswell was also arrested on Feb. 3. after police secured and conducted a search of a home. Laswell was wanted in relation to the search that led to the arrest of Carl Laswell and Dusty Fuqua.

Officers conducted an additional search at the South Main Street home where they located 60 grams of crystal meth, heroin, marijuana, suboxone strips, oxycodone, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia.

38-year-old Travis Green was arrested following the search.

During a traffic stop on Feb. 3, officers found 32-year-old Michael Montgomery in possession of a syringe, meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.

