LACETT | Slow start hurts Hoosiers in loss to Wisconsin

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Indiana Head coach Tom Crean hoped to carry some of the momentum from Wednesday’s triple overtime win over Penn State against number 10 Wisconsin.

Instead his team fell behind early and never led in a 65-60 loss to the Badgers Sunday afternoon in Madison.

Sophomore Ethan Happ led the way for Wisconsin (20-3, 9-1 Big 10) with 20 points in the victory. He was one of three players to finish in double figures for the Badgers who have now won 7 straight and are now in sole possession of 1st place in the conference.

Josh Newkirk led IU (15-9, 5-6 Big 10) in scoring with 22 points but he also was responsible for 5 of IU’s 15 turnovers.

The Hoosiers have now dropped three of four. They are back in action Thursday against number 23 Purdue.

