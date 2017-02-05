Groundbreaking for senior living facility set for Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking for senior living facility set for Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A building that had been a haven for crime is about to become a new home for seniors.

Monday, ground will be broken on a senior apartment complex on Wheeler Avenue.

The former Jacob School hasn't been used for the last decade, and has become a hub for the homeless, teens and crime.

The $12 million complex will include 60 income-based apartments.

It's hoped this will spark more redevelopment in the Jacobs neighborhood, which saw several murders last year.

