Prospect neighbors spend Sunday cleaning graffiti in subdivision

Prospect neighbors spend Sunday cleaning graffiti in subdivision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- East Louisville neighbors spend their Sunday covering up the work of vandals. 

Neighbors who live in the Glen Oaks Subdivision in Prospect woke up to find graffiti sprayed on the front sign, the club house, a walking path and a home.

"To see the graffiti on our sign and on the streets is very disappointing," Dale Padgett, a resident of the subdivision, said.

WDRB was there as one neighbor used a tarp to cover up the profanity.

Some of the graffiti has already been cleaned up.

Those who live in the subdivision say they believe kids are likely to blame. 

