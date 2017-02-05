Bikers fly through the air at Arenacross - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bikers fly through the air at Arenacross

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may have been Super Bowl Sunday but another sport dominated in Louisville, motocross!

Dozens of bikers flew through the air and over hills at Freedom Hall this weekend.

It's all part of the AMSOIL Arenacross, one of the top indoor dirt-bike races in the country.

Several local organizations had riders in the event.

The pros raced Saturday night, but Sunday amateurs of all ages were invited to hit the track.

"It starts at age seven and then it goes up to vet guys who are here are probably in their 60's so it's a group of not only variance of ages but also bike sizes," Billy Willian, FCA Motorcross team, said.

Between races, fans could compete in contests, win prizes, and talk with the bikers.

