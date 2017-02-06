BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Welcome to the only story of the night that does not begin with an ode to Tom Brady. I even tried to find a way to squeeze Michigan onto my ballot for the Associate Press college basketball Top 25.

1. Gonzaga (24-0) – Guess what? ESPN College GameDay is taking the Zags seriously these days.

2. Villanova (22-2) – The Wildcats are at Xavier Saturday if you want to drive to Cincinnati for an in-person look.

3. Kansas (20-3) – The Jayhawks could certainly fall at Kansas State Monday night.

4. Louisville (19-4) – If the Cards clear the Virginia hurdle, beware.

5. UNC (21-4) – Five of the Tar Heels’ final seven games are against Top 20 teams, starting at Duke Thursday.

6. Baylor (20-3) – Back-to-back losses make me wonder if I should have dropped the Bears a few more spots.

7. Oregon (21-3) – The Ducks have a chance to take control of the Pac-12 by winning at UCLA and at USC this week.

8. Florida State (20-4) – The Seminoles need to prove they can be as dominant on the road as they’ve been in Tallahassee.

9. Wisconsin (20-3) – The Badgers were as careless with the basketball as I’ve ever seen them Sunday – and still had enough to beat Indiana.

10. Virginia (17-5) – The Cavaliers are 7-3 in the ACC, which is the same record they had last year when Tony Bennett had better players.

11. Arizona (21-3) – Were the Wildcats as bad as they looked at Oregon Saturday or was that simply one of those days?

12. UCLA (21-3) – If the Bruins don’t handle Oregon in Pauley Pavilion Thursday, they can likely forget the Pac-12 regular-season title.

13. Cincinnati (21-2) – The Bearcats face their primary conference test of the season Sunday at SMU.

14. Kentucky (18-5) – Louisiana State is the perfect RX for what ails John Calipari’s team.

15. West Virginia (18-5) – The Mountaineers are about to be overtaken by Iowa State in the Big 12.

16. Florida (18-5) – Trap game at Georgia Tuesday? Absolutely.

17. Purdue (19-5) – The Boilermakers visit Bloomington Thursday – and will likely be favored.

18. Duke (18-5) – I expected more than an eight-point win over Pitt with Mike Krzyzewski back on the bench.

19. Butler (18-5) – With trips to Marquette and Providence this week, don’t be stunned if the Bulldogs lose once – or twice.

20. South Carolina (19-4) – The Gamecocks think they can win the SEC – and they’re currently the leader.

21. Maryland (20-3) – It wasn’t a bad loss against Purdue, but it left the Terps open to the charge that they lack a signature victory.

22. Saint Mary’s (21-2) – If the Gaels don’t beat Gonzaga Saturday, nobody is going to beat the Zags until March.

23. SMU (20-4) – Fran Fraschilla really likes this team – and that’s good enough for me.

24. Xavier (17-6) – Nice win at Creighton without Edmond Sumner.

25. Wichita State (21-4) – Gregg Marshall owns the Missouri Valley Conference.

