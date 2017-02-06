Chinese New Year celebration at Field Elementary with food, dance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field Elementary School will celebrate the Chinese New Year with festive dances and authentic Chinese food later this week.

The first day of the 2017 Chinese New Year was on January 28th, 2017. According to the Chinese Lunar Calendar system, it's the year of the Rooster.

Cheng Fisher, who teaches Mandarin Chinese at Field Elementary, makes sure the whole school learns something about the Chinese culture.

A number of kids learn the Chinese Sword Dance, Chinese Tai Chi Fan Dance, Chinese Dragon Parade, and taste authentic Chinese food.

The students will showcase what they learned during a New Year celebration on Friday, February 10th.

