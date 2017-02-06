Lady Gaga "Joanne World Tour" coming to KFC Yum! Center November - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lady Gaga "Joanne World Tour" coming to KFC Yum! Center November 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lady Gaga is coming to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center. The singer brings her Joanne World Tour to Louisville on Monday, November 13, 2017. 

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is known for her elaborate staging and costumes.  Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album. 

All arena performances in North America will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Tickets for the concert in Louisville  on November 13th  will go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office, Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will be $48, $89, $140 and $256. 

