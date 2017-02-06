5 ways to save on Spring Break vacation to Destin, Florida

A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night, and he ran to a nearby Thornton's for help.

A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night, and he ran to a nearby Thornton's for help.

They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.

They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.

Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

DESTIN, Fl. (WDRB) -- A Spring Break trip to Destin, Florida doesn't have to break the bank.

WDRB sent Chris Sutter to the Sunshine State to find the top five ways to save money on a Spring Break Trip.

Ecotourism: The Okaloosa fishing pier is just one spot to find great fish to eat on a budget. Travelers can also go kayaking or canoeing. An entire day at the pier will cost less than $30.

Dining without the middle man: Go directly to the fish market to find the freshest seafood available. Most sellers will explain how to prepare the fish. A "gulf to table" meal for a family of four should be about $60.

The Right Attraction: Attractions aren't hard to find in Destin, but finding one with a deal is a little tougher. A place like Wild Willy's offers a day's worth of fun for less than $80.

Lodging: There's lots of ways to stay in Destin, like private homes, condominiums, and hotels. If travelers find a room for cheap on a travel website, call the condo or hotel and let them know. It's a good way to avoid paying lots of fees. Tourism officials say no overnight stay in March or April should cost more than $180 a night.

Go to the Beach: Most beaches in Destin are free. Just make sure you bring a towel and beach chair. Henderson State Beach Park among several others in the area are open to the public daily at no cost.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.