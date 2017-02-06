5 ways to save on Spring Break vacation to Destin, Florida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 ways to save on Spring Break vacation to Destin, Florida

Posted: Updated:

DESTIN, Fl. (WDRB) -- A Spring Break trip to Destin, Florida doesn't have to break the bank.

WDRB sent Chris Sutter to the Sunshine State to find the top five ways to save money on a Spring Break Trip.

Ecotourism: The Okaloosa fishing pier is just one spot to find great fish to eat on a budget. Travelers can also go kayaking or canoeing. An entire day at the pier will cost less than $30.

Dining without the middle man: Go directly to the fish market to find the freshest seafood available. Most sellers will explain how to prepare the fish. A "gulf to table" meal for a family of four should be about $60.

The Right Attraction: Attractions aren't hard to find in Destin, but finding one with a deal is a little tougher. A place like Wild Willy's offers a day's worth of fun for less than $80.

Lodging: There's lots of ways to stay in Destin, like private homes, condominiums, and hotels. If travelers find a room for cheap on a travel website, call the condo or hotel and let them know. It's a good way to avoid paying lots of fees. Tourism officials say no overnight stay in March or April should cost more than $180 a night.

Go to the Beach: Most beaches in Destin are free. Just make sure you bring a towel and beach chair. Henderson State Beach Park among several others in the area are open to the public daily at no cost.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.