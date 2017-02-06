5 ways to save on Spring Break vacation to Destin, Florida

Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.More >>
The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.More >>
Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.More >>
Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.More >>
The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.More >>
The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.More >>
They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.More >>
A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night, and he ran to a nearby Thornton's for help.More >>
A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night, and he ran to a nearby Thornton's for help.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night. She was also being considered for interim superintendent in JCPS.More >>
JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night. She was also being considered for interim superintendent in JCPS.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
A Netflix original miniseries that is getting a lot of attention throughout the country prompted Jefferson County Public Schools to send a resource letter to parents on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Netflix original miniseries that is getting a lot of attention throughout the country prompted Jefferson County Public Schools to send a resource letter to parents on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Superintendent Donna Hargens spoke publicly for the first time about her decision to step down from JCPS as the school board announced plans to begin a "transparent and inclusive" search for her replacement.More >>
Superintendent Donna Hargens spoke publicly for the first time about her decision to step down from JCPS as the school board announced plans to begin a "transparent and inclusive" search for her replacement.More >>
Now that Donna Hargens is stepping down as JCPS superintendent, a review of her six-year tenure shows a mixed record when it comes to student achievement and engagement with the community and school board.More >>
Now that Donna Hargens is stepping down as JCPS superintendent, a review of her six-year tenure shows a mixed record when it comes to student achievement and engagement with the community and school board.More >>
Less than two years after JCPS implemented The Catalpa School at Maupin Elementary as part of the state's District of Innovation competition, the district will ask the school board to officially drop the program at the conclusion of this school year.More >>
Less than two years after JCPS implemented The Catalpa School at Maupin Elementary as part of the state's District of Innovation competition, the district will ask the school board to officially drop the program at the conclusion of this school year.More >>