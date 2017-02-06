Heavy fire destroys vacant 2-story building in California neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heavy fire destroys vacant 2-story building in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire has destroyed a vacant building and shut down a busy road in the California neighborhood early Monday. 

Louisville Fire & Rescue officials say the fire at Dixie Highway and St. Catherine Street was called in just after 6 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say the two-story building is vacant, but heavy flames quickly moved through the structure. Parts of the building collapsed, and hundreds of bricks fell, posing a risk to firefighters. 

"With a building of this size, and that amount of fire, we set up an initial collapse zone to keep companies away in case a wall were to fall," said Lt. Col. Jim Frederick with Louisville Fire & Rescue. "You can see a partial collapse occurred as we were laying our first lines, some debris fell on the exposure house to the south of the structure, we got lines up there and kept it out of that building." 

Dixie Highway was closed for several blocks between Grand and St. Catherine while crews cleared the scene. 

It took about 35 firefighters and several hours to completely extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. 

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

