Karen Sypher moves out of federal prison and into halfway house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Karen Sypher is out of federal prison, and is now in a halfway house.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Sypher is assigned to Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Nashville. RRM manages halfway houses in Tennessee and Western and Eastern Kentucky, which does include Louisville.

Sypher spent the past three years in a federal prison in Alabama.

A jury convicted Sypher in 2010 of trying to extort millions of dollars, cars, and a house from Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino to stay quiet about their sexual encounter in 2003.

Pitino told jurors his sexual encounter with Sypher lasted no more than "15 seconds" and that she was the aggressor.

