U of L's Adel, Mathiang to miss Virginia game after violating curfew

Two key players for the University of Louisville won't be on the court when the Cards face off against Virginia.

According to an article on the Louisville Cardinals website, forward Deng Adel and center Mangok Mathiang are being punished for violating the Saturday night curfew.

The article quotes coach Rick Pitino saying he told his team after the game at Boston College to get plenty of rest but "for some reason, Mangok and Deng chose to break curfew and were out very late.This is an extremely big game for our basketball team and it would be an understatement to say that I am extremely disappointed in both young men. That being said, we will move forward and put forth a great effort with a depleted team. Mangok is no longer a captain of our team. Donovan Mitchell has now been inserted in that role."

Louisville is just 1-4 four against Virginia since joining the ACC. Virginia beat the Cards earlier this season 61 to 53.

Tonight's game tips at 7 p.m.

