Police say Louisville man stole dementia patient's identity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man accused of stealing the identity of a dementia patient.

Shawn Sutton, 33, was arrested Friday. Authorities say he used the victim's identity to open a Fingerhut account for his personal use.

Police says the victim has dementia and is living in an assisted care facility.

Officials say Sutton was read his Miranda rights and admitted in a recorded interview that he opened the account.

He is charged with theft of identity without consent. He is expected to appear in court on February 14.

