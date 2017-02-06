Zachary Taylor Elementary school needs $15K to repair playground - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Zachary Taylor Elementary school needs $15K to repair playground

Posted: Updated: Feb 06, 2017 01:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Zachary Taylor Elementary School in east Louisville can't use their playground because it has been destroyed. 

Now sections of it have been fenced off to keep kids out. Officials say the community has been using the playground as a public park, and it has taken a toll on the equipment. 

Officials say they will need at least $15,000 to fix it up, and will have to raise the money themselves. The school is planning a community yard sale in May.

An online donation page has also been set up. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

