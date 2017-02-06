Police arrest Ohio man after fiery Bardstown Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say alcohol was indeed a factor in a fiery crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Kurt Jones, of Hamilton, Ohio, has been arrested.

Police say Jones was driving when his car hit a pole just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Bardstown Road at Douglas Loop. The car burst into flames, and both Jones and his passenger were trapped inside.

Louisville Metro Police officers at the scene told WDRB that a person walking home from a nearby Kroger pulled one of them from the car. A police officer pulled the other person from the car.

According to the arrest report, Jones and his passenger were "rescued from the burning vehicle moments before the entire vehicle was consumed in flames." Both were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police say the passenger suffered serious internal injuries and was in critical, but stable, condition.

Police say Jones' blood alcohol level was .277.

A warrant was issued for Jones' arrest on Thursday and he was taken into custody at University Hospital later that same day. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and second degree assault.

