Federal lawsuit claims Metro Corrections has falsely imprisoned hundreds of inmates

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.More >>
The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.More >>
Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.More >>
Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records.More >>
Steven Zapata pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court in 2015 to the murder of his wife, Tondelia Zapata, and agreed to a prison sentence of 24 years. But before he was sentenced, Zapata – who was acting in part as his own lawyer along with a defense attorney as a co-counsel - asked Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry to withdraw that plea, in part claiming he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”More >>
“When it comes to kids … you should sure as hell better have a thorough investigation to see how deep it goes within the department,” a national criminal justice expert said. “The entire department’s integrity was at stake.”More >>
