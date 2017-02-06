Elderly woman with Alzheimer's found safe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elderly woman with Alzheimer's found safe

Posted: Updated:
Patricia Hemming Patricia Hemming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's has been found safe. 

Police say 72-year-old Patricia Hemming was last seen early this morning around 8:30 a.m. when she walked away from her home on Waterleaf Court, which is near the Mockingbird Gardens/Brownsboro Road area. 

Police say she was found safe a few hours later. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

