Alleged cocaine dealer arrested after cars and buildings shot up near Dixie Highway

Woody Cabbil, III (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Woody Cabbil, III (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a man accused of possessing and trafficking cocaine.

Woody Cabbil, III, 24, was arrested over the weekend in the 1800 block of Kendall Lane, near Dixie Highway.

The police report says officers were dispatched on a call of shots fired. Police say officers arrived and found "many bullet strikes to cars and buildings in the area along with casings."

According to officials, police located 6.16 ounces of suspected cocaine inside a vehicle. Police say the suspected cocaine had been "separated into two large bags packaged for sale."

Authorities say upon further investigation, officers found the vehicle's owner, who was identified by authorities as Cabbil's mother. Police say Cabbil's mother stated her son had been driving the vehicle.

Investigators say Cabbil stated that he was called by his cousin to pick him and when he arrived, "unknown persons began shooting at him." Police say the vehicle had been hit several times.

Officials say $1,162 in cash was located on Cabbil. Police say it's believed Cabbil had been selling the suspected drugs for income.

Cabbil is charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance.

