POLICE: Three arrested after violent carjacking in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested at least three people in connection with a violent carjacking.

According to arrest reports, the incident occurred Sunday evening, just after 4:30 p.m. at the corner of S. 5th Street and Montana Avenue in Louisville. Police say a gold van pulled up to the intersection and 4-5 black males, including 18-year-old Javion Twitty and 19-year-old Deshaun West, got out. Police say they pulled guns, and took victims' wallets and phones, as well as an individual's black Volkswagen Jetta.

The men then drove away in the gold van and in the stolen Jetta.

A few minutes later, police say they spotted the gold van near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Colorado Avenue. When officers stopped the van, they allegedly saw guns in plain view. Police say they also found marijuana, the stolen wallets and one of the stolen phones.

According to the arrest report, police seized three guns from the van. The van itself had also been recently stolen, according to police.

Police arrested Twitty and West, who were in the van, according to arrest reports.

Hours later, police say the stolen Jetta was also recovered. Police say that happened when they were dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard after someone reported a fight at that location.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered that the owner of the stolen Jetta -- the victim of the carjacking -- had followed her vehicle to the Marathon station. When that victim confronted the people in the vehicle, police say two men -- one of whom was 22-year-old Ledrae Smith -- got out of the Jetta.

Both men ran westbound on Clara Avenue, according to police.

Police say Smith turned and fired several shots in the direction of the Marathon station.

Police chased Smith on foot and eventually disarmed him.

He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, receipt of stolen property and fleeing and evading police.

