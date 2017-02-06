VIDEO | Full-court buzzer-shot captured on-camera during Breckin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Full-court buzzer-shot captured on-camera during Breckinridge County High School game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about a wild game!

No, we're not referencing the Super Bowl. We're talking about the high school basketball matchup between Breckinridge County High School and Ohio County.

In the last few seconds of the game, Breckinridge County High School player Grayson Sosh made a full-court buzzer-shot in the final seconds of the game.

It wasn't a necessary shot: Breckinridge County won over Ohio County, 66-53. 

But we think it's pretty impressive on video. (Video credit: Hudl.com)

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

