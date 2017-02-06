Check out these 'must-see' sites on your Spring Break trip to Destin, Florida

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.More >>
Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.More >>
Last weekend’s heavy rains made it nearly impossible for residents of a large Sellersburg subdivision to enter or leave their neighborhood.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.More >>
From the air, the water and on the ground, WDRB News spent three days embedded with U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations at the Texas-Mexico border.More >>
JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night. She was also being considered for interim superintendent in JCPS.More >>
A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.More >>
"The series brings a lot positive conversations around mental health and suicide prevention ... what it doesn't do is give people any help or hope that there are other ways to address all these issues."More >>
A Netflix original miniseries that is getting a lot of attention throughout the country prompted Jefferson County Public Schools to send a resource letter to parents on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Superintendent Donna Hargens spoke publicly for the first time about her decision to step down from JCPS as the school board announced plans to begin a "transparent and inclusive" search for her replacement.More >>
Now that Donna Hargens is stepping down as JCPS superintendent, a review of her six-year tenure shows a mixed record when it comes to student achievement and engagement with the community and school board.More >>
