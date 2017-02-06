Check out these 'must-see' sites on your Spring Break trip to Destin, Florida

Last weekend’s heavy rains made it nearly impossible for residents of a large Sellersburg subdivision to enter or leave their neighborhood.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

DESTIN, Fla. (WDRB) -- Shantelle Dedicke is a Kentuckiana-born Florida girl.

"My grandparents still live in Louisville," Dedicke said. "They live in Buechel in the same little house that I was basically raised in."

She traded in her Kentucky Derby hat and heels for shades and sand, making one of Louisville's favorite Spring Break spots her permanent home.

It's not hard to see why. The place is a live-action postcard.

"You've got this beautiful white sand and this gorgeous water, and they're so many things to do," she said.

WDRB hit up some of those spots. Some are known, some are not. Either way, they'll add an extra layer of quality and culture to your getaway.

Wildlife Excursions

If you're in Florida to see wildlife, stop by "The Gulfarium" on Okaloosa Island. It's the kid favorite with turtles, dolphins and lizards and is right off the beach.

Guides can tell you anything and everything you ever wanted to know about marine life. For a family of four, it will cost around $80.

Would you rather see a dolphin in its element? Jump on a boat for a two-hour cruise from Southern Star.

"We go out into the gulf to find the dolphins in their natural habitat," guide Nicole Atwell said.

Keep your eyes peeled though, as it takes you out of the harbor and into the gulf.

"We have a 98 percent success rate with seeing the dolphins. We have several local pods here in the area," Atwell said.

Tickets for adults are $29 and for kids (ages 4-14) a ticket costs $15.50.

Restaurants

A day out on the water will have you working up an appetite.

Pompano Joe's is beach side, and always a fan favorite.

"Their grouper Reuben is great here," Kentucky vacationer Darryl Wiesenhahn said.

The Gulf is a new and cool open-air restaurant on Okaloosa Island made out of a little over 30 shipping containers. Locals love it. The whole menu, consisting most of seafood, changes every day.

At some point during your trip, you might reach a saturation point when it comes to fish on your plate. If so, get decked out in green and go to McGuires. The Irish red beer always goes down smooth, and the steak is money. Speaking of dollars, George Washington is in charge of the decor.

"We have $1.5 million hanging from the ceiling," manager Patrick Grantello said.

Walls, pillars and the bar are covered in money too.

Day Trip

A day trip in the middle of your road trip always breaks up some beach time once you get a little waterlogged and sunburned.

Our suggestion is a town that movie buffs will recognize on site. Seaside is the setting of Jim Carrey's "The Truman Show."

"I'm very impressed. All these neat houses and all these little places to eat," said tourist Marcia Rewa.

In addition to visiting the house made famous in the film, you can catch a concert in the town square, and the food truck scene is on point.

Perfect place for a Florida sunset

The perfect end to a perfect trip is going to bring you back to Destin.

Norriego Point is the place to grab that sunset pic for Instagram. #NoFilterNeeded.

The site alone is never going to get old, and makes it hard to come home.

It explains why so many make the coast a must every year, and why Louisville native Dedicke decided to stay.

"There really isn't a whole lot not to love about Destin," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.