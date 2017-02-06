Check out these 'must-see' sites on your Spring Break trip to De - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Check out these 'must-see' sites on your Spring Break trip to Destin, Florida

Posted: Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WDRB) -- Shantelle Dedicke is a Kentuckiana-born Florida girl.

"My grandparents still live in Louisville," Dedicke said. "They live in Buechel in the same little house that I was basically raised in."

She traded in her Kentucky Derby hat and heels for shades and sand, making one of Louisville's favorite Spring Break spots her permanent home. 

It's not hard to see why. The place is a live-action postcard.

"You've got this beautiful white sand and this gorgeous water, and they're so many things to do," she said.

WDRB hit up some of those spots. Some are known, some are not. Either way, they'll add an extra layer of quality and culture to your getaway.

Wildlife Excursions

If you're in Florida to see wildlife, stop by "The Gulfarium" on Okaloosa Island. It's the kid favorite with turtles, dolphins and lizards and is right off the beach. 

Guides can tell you anything and everything you ever wanted to know about marine life. For a family of four, it will cost around $80.

Would you rather see a dolphin in its element? Jump on a boat for a two-hour cruise from Southern Star. 

"We go out into the gulf to find the dolphins in their natural habitat," guide Nicole Atwell said.

Keep your eyes peeled though, as it takes you out of the harbor and into the gulf.

"We have a 98 percent success rate with seeing the dolphins. We have several local pods here in the area," Atwell said.

Tickets for adults are $29 and for kids (ages 4-14) a ticket costs $15.50.

Restaurants

A day out on the water will have you working up an appetite.

Pompano Joe's is beach side, and always a fan favorite.

"Their grouper Reuben is great here," Kentucky vacationer Darryl Wiesenhahn said.

The Gulf is a new and cool open-air restaurant on Okaloosa Island made out of a little over 30 shipping containers. Locals love it. The whole menu, consisting most of seafood, changes every day.

At some point during your trip, you might reach a saturation point when it comes to fish on your plate. If so, get decked out in green and go to McGuires. The Irish red beer always goes down smooth, and the steak is money. Speaking of dollars, George Washington is in charge of the decor.

"We have $1.5 million hanging from the ceiling," manager Patrick Grantello said.

Walls, pillars and the bar are covered in money too.

Day Trip

A day trip in the middle of your road trip always breaks up some beach time once you get a little waterlogged and sunburned.
Our suggestion is a town that movie buffs will recognize on site. Seaside is the setting of Jim Carrey's "The Truman Show." 

"I'm very impressed. All these neat houses and all these little places to eat," said tourist Marcia Rewa.

In addition to visiting the house made famous in the film, you can catch a concert in the town square, and the food truck scene is on point.

Perfect place for a Florida sunset

The perfect end to a perfect trip is going to bring you back to Destin.

Norriego Point is the place to grab that sunset pic for Instagram. #NoFilterNeeded.

The site alone is never going to get old, and makes it hard to come home.

It explains why so many make the coast a must every year, and why Louisville native Dedicke decided to stay.

"There really isn't a whole lot not to love about Destin," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.