Suspect pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in parking lot of New Albany Waffle House

Suspect pleads guilty to fatally shooting man in parking lot of New Albany Waffle House

Keontez Malone (Image Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Department) Keontez Malone (Image Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
Marcus Threatt Jr. (Image Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Dept.) Marcus Threatt Jr. (Image Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Dept.)
Charles Fischbach. Frischbach, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Waffle House early on Dec. 12. Charles Fischbach. Frischbach, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Waffle House early on Dec. 12.
Police look for clues after an early morning shooting at the Waffle House in New Albany on Dec. 12, 2015. Police look for clues after an early morning shooting at the Waffle House in New Albany on Dec. 12, 2015.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect charged with gunning down a man during a drug deal outside a New Albany eatery in 2015 has pleaded guilty. 

Keontez Malone now admits to killing 24-year-old Charles Fischbach on Dec. 12, 2015. Fischbach's body was found on the ground near a car in the parking lot of the Waffle House on West Spring Street. 

Authorities say Fischbach, who was from Lanesville, Indiana, was shot when he showed up to meet Malone and Marcus Threatt to sell them marijuana. Prosecutors say Malone pulled the trigger. 

Malone and Marcus Threatt Jr. were arrested and charged with murder. Malone is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of February. 

Threatt is scheduled to stand trial in June. Police also arrested three other suspects in connection with the homicide. 

