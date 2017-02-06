Man charged with kidnapping and murder of 1-year-old Indiana girl pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused in the kidnapping and murder of a 1-year-old Indiana girl has pleaded guilty in Owen County, Indiana.

Court records show that 22-year-old Kyle Parker pleaded guilty to the murder and kidnapping of Shaylyn Ammerman as part of a plea agreement, in exchange for a recommended sentence of 60 years in prison.

Parker initially faced several other charges including rape, child molesting, aggravated battery, strangulation, obstruction of justice and failure to report. The other charges will be dropped under the plea agreement.

The judge in the case will take the plea agreement under advisement until Parker's sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Shaylyn's disappearance prompted intense searches and publicity in early 2016. Owen County is about two hours northwest of Louisville and about one hour southwest of Indianapolis.

