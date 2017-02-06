RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino, Louisville players talk about 71-55 los - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino, Louisville players talk about 71-55 loss to Virginia

Posted: Updated:
U of L sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell U of L sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDRB) -- Without four of their top nine players on the road against a top-15 team, the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals arrived in Charlottesville on Monday night shorthanded.

And despite a two-point halftime lead, UVa took advantage, wearing U of L down late to pull away for a 71-55 win.

Virginia's difficult pack-line defense made it tough on the Cardinals, who were held to 37 percent shooting from the field.

Freshman guard V.J. King led U of L with 24 points, the highest total of his career.

Watch comments from head coach Rick Pitino as well as King and sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell in the video player above.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.