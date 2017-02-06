Butchertown staple Lola adds brunch to its menu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Butchertown staple Lola adds brunch to its menu

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hotspot has opened its doors for brunch just in time for you to treat your Valentine.

Lola, just upstairs from Butchertown Grocery, is adding brunch to the menu. It will dish up are beignets, buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken, just to name a few.

It also plans to mix different types of Bloody Mary's and other cocktails.

Lola will serve brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting Feb. 12. Butchertown Grocery will still serve its brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.