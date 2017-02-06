Progress being made toward ending rape kit backlog in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Progress being made toward ending rape kit backlog in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Progress is being made in tracking down rapists and finding closure for victims.

A new law passed last year in Kentucky requiring law enforcement agencies to adopt a sexual assault response policy by the start of this year.

All made the deadline with time to spare.

The new policies cover the collection and transportation of evidence kits and the process for notifying victims when test results become available.

Thousands of rape kits in Kentucky still haven't been tested.

