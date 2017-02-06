PA mom believed daughter was abducted after car rolled away...wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PA mom believed daughter was abducted after car rolled away...with child inside

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother in Pennsylvania thought someone stole her car with her 2-year-old daughter inside.

It turns out the mother just forgot to put the car in park and it rolled away.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night in Pennsylvania for Alexis Weber. The family thought someone took the toddler from their home in Berwick, which is about 45 miles southwest of Scranton.

Investigators searched and after about five hours found the woman's car and the girl in a wooded area nearby.

Police believe the car rolled right out of the driveway and into the woods.

The girl is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.