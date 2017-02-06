Frankfort Police identify fifth suspect after body found in pizza delivery vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police now say they have five suspects in custody in connection with the body of a man was found inside a pizza delivery vehicle in December -- and on Monday, they identified one of them for the first time.

Previously, police said that 18-year-old Brooke Kennedy, 18-year-old Cameron Montgomery, 21-year-old Kedrick Burton and two juveniles were all in custody in connection with the case, each charged with robbery.

On Monday, police identified one of those juveniles as Krishaun Mays. Mays is charged with murder and robbery. According to police, he is the first suspect to face a murder charge in connection with the case, though that may change.

Mays was identified for the first time Monday because that was his 18th birthday -- the day he became a legal adult.

Police say it was only the second homicide in Frankfort in 2016. Shortly after the murder, neighbors told WDRB they were in shock.

"Not in my whole life," said neighbor Jacob West, back in December. "I ain't never seen it, let alone come out the door to it."

It was a disturbing scene outside West's apartment on Dec. 26. A man had been found fatally shot inside a pizza delivery car.

"There was a white sheet over the driver's door and the driver back side window was busted and we had already assumed somebody had died," West said.

Friends say the victim -- identified as Jared Banta -- was a great guy who didn't cause problems.

"From the time I met him, he was just a really great person and had a really big heart," said Kenzy Rhodes, a friend of the victim. "He was always making me laugh."

Police say they believe a drug transaction of some type was taking place at the time of the shooting. They say they don't know who was selling or who was buying -- but they believe Banta was lured there to be robbed.

Frankfort Police say the homicide at the Country Hills apartment complex is unusual and they're determined to get justice for the victim and his family.

"We're working very diligently to come and resolve and try to find out who's responsible for this," said Major Richardson.

Neighbors feel for the victim's family and hope police find the shooter.

"I feel sorry for the family," West said. "I really do."

If you have any information that can help this investigation, you're asked to call Frankfort Police at (502) 875-8523.

