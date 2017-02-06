More than $5,000 worth of archery equipment stolen from Nelson C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than $5,000 worth of archery equipment stolen from Nelson County school

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $5,000 worth of archery equipment has been stolen from a local middle school.

St. Gregory School in Nelson County says its archery trailer was stolen just a couple weeks before it's regional tournament. The trailer was found, but the expensive equipment inside was gone. The missing equipment includes 15 bows, more than 200 arrows, target dollies and a traveling bow case. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

