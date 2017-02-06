West Louisville Resource Fair getting felons off the street and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

West Louisville Resource Fair getting felons off the street and into the workforce

Posted: Updated:
Jerald Muhammad, spokesperson for Brothers helping Brothers. Jerald Muhammad, spokesperson for Brothers helping Brothers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Brothers Helping Brothers is getting felons off the street and into the workforce by building a career in construction.

Between projects like the Omni Hotel and the Kentucky International Convention Center, there is more than $1 billion of construction happening in Louisville, and there are countless open construction jobs.

“One of the things we found is that there is a direct relationship between unemployment and crime and violence,” Brothers helping Brothers spokesperson Jerald Muhammad said.

Muhammad joined Brothers Helping Brothers to help people who may not have formal education fill those construction jobs. He says helping people find employment will decrease crime in the city.

“If you can give somebody a reason to get up in the morning, and he has somewhere to be, he’s not going to be out committing a violent crime,” Muhammad said.

Brothers Helping Brothers is teaming up with eleven other organizations to host the West Louisville Resource Fair at the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

The fair will help anyone, including convicted criminals, find a job in construction, health care or manufacturing.

“They go try to get a job, but they can't get a job because of their record,” Muhammad said.

The fair will have resources to help men of all ages get a GED, help with job training and placement and help with the interview process.

“We've got TARC tickets for people,” Muhammad said. “We're trying to put people to work. We'll even help them get ready for interviews. Even get them clothing for an interview like a suit, shirt and tie.

"We're eliminating all excuses.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

