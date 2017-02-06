West Louisville Resource Fair getting felons off the street and into the workforce

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Brothers Helping Brothers is getting felons off the street and into the workforce by building a career in construction.

Between projects like the Omni Hotel and the Kentucky International Convention Center, there is more than $1 billion of construction happening in Louisville, and there are countless open construction jobs.

“One of the things we found is that there is a direct relationship between unemployment and crime and violence,” Brothers helping Brothers spokesperson Jerald Muhammad said.

Muhammad joined Brothers Helping Brothers to help people who may not have formal education fill those construction jobs. He says helping people find employment will decrease crime in the city.

“If you can give somebody a reason to get up in the morning, and he has somewhere to be, he’s not going to be out committing a violent crime,” Muhammad said.

Brothers Helping Brothers is teaming up with eleven other organizations to host the West Louisville Resource Fair at the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

The fair will help anyone, including convicted criminals, find a job in construction, health care or manufacturing.

“They go try to get a job, but they can't get a job because of their record,” Muhammad said.

The fair will have resources to help men of all ages get a GED, help with job training and placement and help with the interview process.

“We've got TARC tickets for people,” Muhammad said. “We're trying to put people to work. We'll even help them get ready for interviews. Even get them clothing for an interview like a suit, shirt and tie.

"We're eliminating all excuses.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.