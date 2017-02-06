Kentucky to weigh final rules for RiverLink toll disputes

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.More >>
The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.More >>
The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.More >>
The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.More >>
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>
The inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted.More >>
The inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted.More >>
While small in number, the complaints shed additional light on the toll network’s early months, which have been marked by long wait times and examples of vehicles charged incorrectly.More >>
While small in number, the complaints shed additional light on the toll network’s early months, which have been marked by long wait times and examples of vehicles charged incorrectly.More >>
With less than a month left to prepare, police in Jeffersonville are finalizing its plans for Thunder over Louisville.More >>
With less than a month left to prepare, police in Jeffersonville are finalizing its plans for Thunder over Louisville.More >>
Officials in Kentucky and Indiana have quietly expanded who can receive toll-free crossings by amending earlier rules voted on by a tolling panel, according to documents obtained under public records requests.More >>
Officials in Kentucky and Indiana have quietly expanded who can receive toll-free crossings by amending earlier rules voted on by a tolling panel, according to documents obtained under public records requests.More >>