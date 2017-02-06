Victim dies after Friday's double shooting in California neighbo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim dies after Friday's double shooting in California neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two victims in a shooting Friday in the California neighborhood has died.

The victim was found Friday afternoon in a home near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. At the time, he was listed in critical condition.

LMPD said Monday night that he had died.

A 5-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in that same shooting, but she is expected to be OK.

