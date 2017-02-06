Walmart rejects development firm again over west Louisville loca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walmart rejects development firm again over west Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A final effort by a Louisville development firm has failed to bring Walmart to the city’s west end.

On Friday the retail giant called The Mardrian Group (TMG), telling the firm Walmart is choosing to focus efforts on adding 30 new stores and updating existing locations, and west Louisville is not in those plans.

The 18-acre property at the corner of Broadway and 18th Street was purchased by New Bridge Development in 2006, and the recession stalled plans.

Despite a lawsuit challenging the Metro Planning Commission’s approval and thousands of signatures in support of the store, Walmart initially passed in October, but the development firm tried one more time.

TMG says original plans before Walmart are now back on the table, which includes a mix-use development with retail, restaurants and possibly residential.

“I know there is a huge need for affordable housing in west Louisville, so we will consider that as part of the development,” said Teresa Bridgewaters, President of TMG.

Business owners who work across the street from the vacant lot are hoping the property can be a mix of local and national stores and chains.

“What can we put down here that we all need? Not just us but all of us – the whole city of Louisville,” said Michael Laws, who owns Fade Away Barbershop

TMG says they have no contracts signed at a new location, but if a large enough anchor store wants to build, that could shrink plans for the original mix-use draft.

The development firm says they are currently talking with Meijer, Target and Kroger.

