Officers locate body of missing Indiana man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officers locate body of missing Indiana man

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say they have found the body of a missing Dupont, Indiana, man on state property at Crosley Fish and Wildlife in Jennings County.

The body of 53-year-old Donald Bladen, Jr. was found by officers around 3:35 p.m. Monday in a wooded area north of Birch Lake after the discovery of his vehicle around noon, according to a release from Indiana DNR officials.

A DNR K-9 officer and officers from local agencies swept the area until Bladen's body was found and identified. 

Officials say the incident is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for this week. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the ICO dispatch at 812-837-9536

