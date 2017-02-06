Bardstown community remembers fire that killed 10 people 10 years ago

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Monday marked the 10th anniversary of a fatal fire in Bardstown that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Family members of those victims gathered Monday at the cemetery where those victims are now buried.

“It's not any easier,” said Janet Tonge, whose sister Sherry Maddox was one of the victims of the fire. "It's not going to be any easier. Ever.”

Six of the victims were children.

Sherry Maddox, Johnny Litsey, Crystal Denise Maddox, Demita Ann Maddox, Deashia McKinney (10), Nekia McKinney (8), Heaven Maddox (2), Earth Maddox (2), Darriel Maddox (3) and Ann’Ashia Maddox (1) were identified as the victims.

“They said the two girls were found in the closet, “Tonge said. ”When they said that, that took something out of us. To know that Sherry was so close to the door to getting out but didn't make it. That was even worse.”

Ultimately, the state fire marshal determined that one of the adults in the house had been smoking and fell asleep when the blaze started.

“You never get over it. You may put it in the back of the mind where you don't think of it as much, but it's there,” Tonge said.

The house on Guthrie Drive was torn down shortly after the fire and never rebuilt.

“Hug your person,” Tonge said. “Tell your person you love them. Don't let a day go by you don't give that person a hug, because you never know, they might not be there the next day.”

