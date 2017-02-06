Fire destroys barn in Okolona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire destroys barn in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters were called to a pole barn on Smith Lane at Mud Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday. 

The barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes.

No people or animals were hurt in this fire. We're told some horses were in the area, but they are OK. 

The homeowner was not home at the time. Several vehicles inside the barn burned, along with a lot of straw, which caused the fire to spread into a nearby garage, damaging some tools and other items.

The barn and the garage are a total loss. 

