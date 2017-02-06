El Camino to reopen on Goss Avenue in Germantown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

El Camino to reopen on Goss Avenue in Germantown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mexican restaurant El Camino has a new home.

The restaurant will reopen on Goss Avenue in Germantown. It has been closed since moving out of its previous location last year on Bardstown Road.

A spokesperson says the owners bought the YesterNook building and will build on the site. That business will now move to the old Smoketown USA building on Logan Street.

