Apron Inc's Annual Dine-Around on Feb. 8 benefits restaurant workers in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 22 local restaurants are participating in the 5th annual Dine-Around event to benefit Apron Inc.

Apron Inc. provides limited, temporary financial relief to employees in need who work at locally owned restaurants and bars in the Louisville area. They either are in need of financial help because of an illness, injury, or other life hardships. All of the funds raised at Apron Inc. go directly to people in need.

Apron Inc. has donated $40,000 since 2016.

Dine-Around is Wednesday, February 8th.

Here's a list of participating restaurants:

Anoosh

Noosh Nosh

Coal's

Equus

Corbett's

Louvino (both locations)

Science Hill Inn

Artesano

Mercato

Mussel Burger 1 & 2

Red Barn Kitchen

Taco Luchador

Tea Station Chinese Bistro

Guacamole

Verbena Cafe

502 Bar and Bistro

La Chasse

Jack Fry's

Harvest

Uptown Café

Varanese

Volare

