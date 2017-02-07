Apron Inc's Annual Dine-Around on Feb. 8 benefits restaurant workers in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 22 local restaurants are participating in the 5th annual Dine-Around event to benefit Apron Inc.
Apron Inc. provides limited, temporary financial relief to employees in need who work at locally owned restaurants and bars in the Louisville area. They either are in need of financial help because of an illness, injury, or other life hardships. All of the funds raised at Apron Inc. go directly to people in need.
Apron Inc. has donated $40,000 since 2016.
Dine-Around is Wednesday, February 8th.
Here's a list of participating restaurants:
Anoosh
Noosh Nosh
Coal's
Equus
Corbett's
Louvino (both locations)
Science Hill Inn
Artesano
Mercato
Mussel Burger 1 & 2
Red Barn Kitchen
Taco Luchador
Tea Station Chinese Bistro
Guacamole
Verbena Cafe
502 Bar and Bistro
La Chasse
Jack Fry's
Harvest
Uptown Café
Varanese
Volare
Click here to find out more about Dine-Around.
