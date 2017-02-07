Apron Inc's Annual Dine-Around on Feb. 8 benefits restaurant wor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Apron Inc's Annual Dine-Around on Feb. 8 benefits restaurant workers in need

Posted: Updated:
Lasagna from Mercato Italiano Trattoria Lasagna from Mercato Italiano Trattoria
Brisket nachos from the Red Barn Kitchen Brisket nachos from the Red Barn Kitchen
Verbena's flower pot salad Verbena's flower pot salad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 22 local restaurants are participating in the 5th annual Dine-Around event to benefit Apron Inc.

Apron Inc. provides limited, temporary financial relief to employees in need who work at locally owned restaurants and bars in the Louisville area. They either are in need of financial help because of an illness, injury, or other life hardships. All of the funds raised at Apron Inc. go directly to people in need.

Apron Inc. has donated $40,000 since 2016.

Dine-Around is Wednesday, February 8th.

Here's a list of participating restaurants: 

Anoosh
Noosh Nosh
Coal's
Equus
Corbett's
Louvino  (both locations)
Science Hill Inn
Artesano
Mercato
Mussel Burger 1  & 2
Red Barn Kitchen
Taco Luchador
Tea Station Chinese Bistro
Guacamole
Verbena Cafe
502 Bar and Bistro
La Chasse
Jack Fry's
Harvest
Uptown Café
Varanese 
Volare

Click here to find out more about Dine-Around.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.