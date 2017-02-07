GRAPHIC: Doctors pull live cockroach from Indian woman's head - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GRAPHIC: Doctors pull live cockroach from Indian woman's head

CHENNAI, India (WDRB) -- Doctors in India pulled a live cockroach out of a woman's nose after they found it crawling around inside her skull.

The 42-year-old woman told doctors she felt pain and  "tingling, crawling sensation" Tuesday night. 

It wasn't until her third hospital visit last Wednesday doctors used a nasal endoscopy to find the source of her pain. Doctors found a large, alive cockroach resting on her skull between her eyes.

Initially, doctors tried to suction the cockroach out, but that didn't work. They eventually used forceps to free the cockroach from the woman's skull.

Doctors suspect the bug crawled up the woman's nose while she was sleeping and got stuck.

The cockroach was in her skull for 12 hours, and was still alive after doctors removed it.

Doctors say the bug could have posed serious health problems if it traveled any further into the brain or died and caused an infection.

