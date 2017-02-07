Police looking for thief who targeted store in Outlet Shoppes of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police looking for thief who targeted store in Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Posted: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who ripped off a store in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. 

Simpsonville Police released photos from surveillance video captured Monday at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. The man in a dark jacket, grey pants and a dark hat who police say walked out of the store with a $160 jacket. 

If you recognize this man or know where to find him, call the Simpsonville Police at 502-722-8110 and ask for Officer Ron Desoto. 

