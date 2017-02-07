Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla sells for almost $100,000 on eBay.



Bidding started Monday at $11. But after 132 bids, the Cheeto sold for $99, 900 early Tuesday.

You'll have to be the judge whether the Cheeto looks like Harambe the Gorilla. The animal was killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in May, after a three-year-old fell into the gorilla enclosure.

The post on eBay said "This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!"

The seller, who has 100 percent positive feedback on eBay, says the Flamin' Hot Cheeto is about one and a half inches long. The seller also offered free shipping on the item!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.