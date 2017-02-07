Evanger's recalls 'Hunk of Beef' dog food because of drug exposu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Evanger's recalls 'Hunk of Beef' dog food because of drug exposure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evanger's is recalling one type of dog food because of possible exposure to a dangerous drug. 

The company announced the voluntary recall of it's "Hunk of Beef" dog food because of a potential contamination of Pentobarbital.  Traces of the drug were found in one lot of the dog food.

Pentobarbital is a sedative used in euthanasia. The Food and  Drug Administration website says it can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

Cans of Evanger's 12-oz Hunk of Beef were distributed to retail locations and sold online in Indiana and the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 - June 13, 2016.

Pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, but Evanger's is recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week.  Those lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Five dogs have been reported as sick and one dog died after eating food with the lot number 1816E06HB13. 

If consumers still have cans of the food, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday - Friday.  CLICK HERE to see the FDA recall. 

