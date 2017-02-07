Evanger's recalls 'Hunk of Beef' dog food because of drug exposure

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a Louisville teen was killed in a car crash in Michigan over the weekend.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a Louisville teen was killed in a car crash in Michigan over the weekend.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evanger's is recalling one type of dog food because of possible exposure to a dangerous drug.

The company announced the voluntary recall of it's "Hunk of Beef" dog food because of a potential contamination of Pentobarbital. Traces of the drug were found in one lot of the dog food.

Pentobarbital is a sedative used in euthanasia. The Food and Drug Administration website says it can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

Cans of Evanger's 12-oz Hunk of Beef were distributed to retail locations and sold online in Indiana and the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 - June 13, 2016.

Pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, but Evanger's is recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week. Those lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Five dogs have been reported as sick and one dog died after eating food with the lot number 1816E06HB13.

If consumers still have cans of the food, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday - Friday. CLICK HERE to see the FDA recall.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.