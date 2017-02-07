Shepherdsville police searching for missing teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville police searching for missing teen

Posted: Updated:
Wayne E. Graham (source: Shepherdsville Police Department) Wayne E. Graham (source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville Police Department is requesting the public's help to find a missing teen. 

Wayne E. Graham, 16, from Shepherdsville has been missing since Feb. 5. He was last seen on Cherry Street in Shepherdsville.

Graham is 5'2", with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 110 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Graham's location is asked to contact the Shepherdsville Police Department, the anonymous tipline at 502-215-1588, or dial 911. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.