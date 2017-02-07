POLICE: Louisville woman shoots victim, causes 'life-threatening - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville woman shoots victim, causes 'life-threatening' injury

Posted: Updated:
Shenedra Wright (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Shenedra Wright (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman after authorities say she shot a victim in the leg.

Shenedra Wright, 46, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Rubel Avenue, near Baxter Avenue and East Broadway.

According to the police report, the shooting happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. Officials say Wright and the victim were "intimate partners."

Investigators say witnesses stated they saw Wright holding a handgun earlier in the evening. The witnesses also say they heard the victim knocking on the door at the location and then heard two gunshots, according to police. Officials say the witnesses then saw the victim "laying on (the) deck floor outside the door bleeding."

Authorities say the victim told EMS responders and witnesses at the scene, "She shot me."

Police say Wright stated "I know I done something wrong" and "Yeah, you'll find what you're looking for" during a gunshot residue test.

According to police, the victim suffered a "large amount of blood loss." The victim was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of the "life-threatening injury" and was immediately taken into surgery, according to police. 

Wright is charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.