POLICE: Louisville woman shoots victim, causes 'life-threatening' injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman after authorities say she shot a victim in the leg.

Shenedra Wright, 46, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Rubel Avenue, near Baxter Avenue and East Broadway.

According to the police report, the shooting happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. Officials say Wright and the victim were "intimate partners."

Investigators say witnesses stated they saw Wright holding a handgun earlier in the evening. The witnesses also say they heard the victim knocking on the door at the location and then heard two gunshots, according to police. Officials say the witnesses then saw the victim "laying on (the) deck floor outside the door bleeding."

Authorities say the victim told EMS responders and witnesses at the scene, "She shot me."

Police say Wright stated "I know I done something wrong" and "Yeah, you'll find what you're looking for" during a gunshot residue test.

According to police, the victim suffered a "large amount of blood loss." The victim was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of the "life-threatening injury" and was immediately taken into surgery, according to police.

Wright is charged with first-degree assault.

