Fulton County, Ky. teacher charged with rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher in Fulton County, Kentucky has been arrested on a rape charge.

Kentucky State Police say 25-year-old Charlotte Netz is charged with third-degree rape, which is a Class D felony.

Authorities launched an investigation after a complaint was received on Jan. 25 about "alleged inappropriate behavior" between Netz and a 17-year-old student.

Fulton County is about 60 miles southwest of Paducah, Kentucky and near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Officials say Netz was arrested in Union City, Tennessee, where she's from, and extradited back to Kentucky on Feb. 3.

