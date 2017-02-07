Bellarmine University decides against becoming 'sanctuary campus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bellarmine University decides against becoming 'sanctuary campus'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine's Board of Trustees says the school will not become a "sanctuary campus" after a faculty-sponsored petition was circulated to make the school a "safe space" for immigrants and refugees.

According to a statement from school's interim president, Doris Tegart, the Board of Trustees affirmed Bellarmine's core values of inclusion and hospitality, but the board said the university will not violate state or federal laws.

Officials say making the school a sanctuary campus... could expose students to the loss of federal aid.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

