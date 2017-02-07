House Democrats announce roads plan without tax increase - WDRB 41 Louisville News

House Democrats announce roads plan without tax increase

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Democrats are pushing a road funding plan that they say won't raise taxes on average motorists.

GOP leaders in the House have proposed a 10-cent increase to the state's 18-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax, as well as additional registration fees. Democrats say their alternative demonstrates there are other ways to pay for improvements.

Under the plan shared Monday, House Democrats would freeze corporate tax cuts, put revenue from the existing sales tax on gasoline toward infrastructure and allow a trust fund to be used for local road loans. It also projects collecting $300 million annually in reversions through agencies cutting waste, fraud and abuse.

House Democratic leader Scott Pelath says he expects the proposal to be discussed in the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show the proposal would freeze corporate tax cuts only instead of corporate and high-income tax cuts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

