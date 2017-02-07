Boil water advisory issued for small portion of New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued for small portion of New Albany

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a small portion of New Albany.

According to a news release from the city of New Albany, the boil water advisory was put in place for the 100 and 200 blocks of E. Main Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of Bank Street, and 37 Bank Street. If affects eight residents, and 14 downtown businesses and restaurants.

Authorities say the advisory is prompted by repairs that caused a drop in water pressure.

"All affected residents and businesses have been notified by Indiana American Water," the news release states. "The city recognizes the potential impact of this matter to local businesses and residents, and reached out to Indiana American Water to offer any assistance necessary to expedite the process."

The boil water advisory is expected to be lifted Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

